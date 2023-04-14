WESTERLY — When Chariho High's baseball team plays like this, the Chargers believe they can compete with any team in Division II.
They just might be right.
The Chargers received another top-notch pitching performance from sophomore Adam Carpenter before breaking open the contest with 10 runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 13-1 victory against Westerly High Friday afternoon at Cimalore Field. The Division II game ended after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Carpenter, who pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10 in his varsity debut on April 7 against East Providence, was just as effective against the Bulldogs.
The 6-foot, 165-pound right-hander limited the Bulldogs to two hits, one of them an infield single, and struck out 10 again. He did not walk a batter and the run scored against him was unearned. He did hit a pair of batters in the fourth, but got out of that jam.
Several times Westerly batters swung at pitches in the dirt or took awkward swings against Carpenter.
"I probably threw a lot of curveballs today. Westerly is a good hitting team and I tried to keep them off balance as best I could," Carpenter said. "I didn't throw a lot of changeups.
"I try to hit the outside corner. That is usually my go-to pitch for curveballs and fastballs. If I am hitting that spot, I usually do good."
Chariho coach Matt Clarke said Carpenter's control is a big key to his success.
"He can throw any pitch, any time and anywhere he wants to," Clarke said. "He's so deceptive. I think his curveball is probably his go-to pitch because he's so accurate with that.
"He can throw the curveball at three or four different speeds and he keeps the ball down. He doesn't make a lot of bad pitches, and I think that's why he's so effective."
Westerly's top five batters were a combined 2 for 14 against Carpenter and only got two balls out of the infield.
"He threw well. He had the ball over the plate and he was keeping it down. He threw offspeed stuff when he got ahead and it was fooling our guys a little bit," Westerly coach Ron Sposato said. "The ball didn't fall for us and we didn't get the timely hits when we had runners in scoring position."
Chariho's Ethan Elderkin (2 for 2, two doubles) opened the game with a double to deep center field and later scored on a passed ball.
The Chargers added two more runs in the third.
With one out, Brendan McGovern (2 for 3) reached on an infield single. He stole second and came home on a double down the first base line by Jack Stevens (3 for 3, two RBIs). Stevens later advanced to third on a wild pitch.
With two outs, Alan Carpenter singled up the middle, bringing home Stevens, to give the Chargers a 3-1 lead.
Westerly's lone run was scored in the second when Travis Costa doubled and later came home on a passed ball.
Westerly (1-3, 1-2 Division II) had an opportunity to get back in the game in the fourth when the Bulldogs loaded the bases after Carpenter hit two batters. But a groundout ended the threat.
Chariho (2-2, 2-2) broke open the game in the sixth scoring 10 runs against the Westerly bullpen. Elderkin doubled home a pair of runs. Ryan Cormier and Kyle McGovern each had two RBIs in the inning. Stevens and Nolan Lopes drove in a run each.
Chariho had opened the season with some poor performances in a pair of lopsided losses to Ponaganset (12-0) and Woonsocket (10-0).
"We had a couple of rough games, a lot of errors in those games," Stevens said. "We worked hard in practice. We have to keep up the energy up. As long as the energy is up we will be fine."
Coach Clarke said the Chargers have to be focused in practices and games.
"In those losses, we kicked the ball around and we missed signs, so we couldn't manufacture runs," Clarke said. "A lot of that is focus and energy. We have to make every rep in practice like a game rep.
"They came to play today and if they show up like this every game we've got a chance to win it all."
Can Friday's win get the Chargers headed for more consistent performances?
"I think it could. It's early in the season, but it's a big win," Stevens said.
Chariho next plays at Middletown on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Westerly travels to Narragansett on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
