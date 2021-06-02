EAST PROVIDENCE — East Providence scored four runs in the second inning and beat Chariho High, 5-2, in a Division I baseball game Wednesday.
Ben Fargo drove in a run with a sacrifice fly for the Chargers, who were limited to three hits.
East Providence is 6-7, 6-7 Division I. Chariho (2-8, 2-8) next hosts EP on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
