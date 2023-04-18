MIDDLETOWN — Chariho High finished with 10 hits, but committed five errors and lost to Middletown, 10-2, in a Division II baseball game on Tuesday.
Five of the 10 Middletown runs were unearned. The Islanders led 5-1 after three innings and added four more runs in the fifth for a 9-1 lead.
Brendan McGovern, Jack Stevens and Liam Currier finished with two hits each for Chariho. Brendan McGovern and Kyle McGovern each tripled.
Middletown improved to 3-2, 3-2 Division II. Chariho (2-3, 2-3) next hosts East Greenwich on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.