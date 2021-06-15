SMITHFIELD — Chariho High was held to one hit and lost to Smithfield, 7-0, in the play-in round of the Division I baseball tournament Tuesday.
Liam Flynn had Chariho's only hit. Smithfield used two pitchers in the game.
Smithfield, the No. 1 seed from Division I-C, scored two runs in the second, two in the third and three in the fifth for the win.
Chariho, the No. 4 seed from Division I-B, ended the season 3-10.
Smithfield (10-4) next plays Central in the quarterfinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
