PROVIDENCE — Central scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and topped Chariho High, 5-4, in a Division I baseball game Tuesday.
Chariho had scored a run in the fifth and another in the sixth to tie the game at 3 and force extra innings.
Chariho's Liam Flynn (2 for 4) led off the eighth with a double and scored on a single by Brendan McGovern (2 for 4, two RBIs).
But Central (5-4, 5-4 Division I) scored twice in the bottom half of the inning for the win.
Jason Edwards also doubled for Chariho.
The Chargers (2-7, 2-7) next travel to East Providence on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.