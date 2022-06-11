WOOD RIVER JCT. — Narragansett High's baseball team does not need any help scoring runs.
The Mariners have won 10 of their last 12 games and piled up 43 runs in four Division II tournament contests.
Saturday, Chariho High gave the Mariners too many extra at-bats and made a costly error or two that didn't help its cause in a 13-6 loss in the Division II semifinals.
Narragansett (14-8, No. 4 seed from Division II-B) swept the best-of-three series and will face Westerly, the top seed from II-B, for the Division II championship. The first game of that best-of-three series starts Friday at Rhode Island College.
Starting quickly after Tuesday's 7-0 victory, Narragansett took a 7-2 lead after two innings Saturday. The Mariners parlayed six hits, five walks, including two with the bases loaded, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly into the seven runs.
"You just can't give them extra at-bats. These guys especially — they've got guys top to bottom that can hit," first-year Chargers coach Matt Clarke said. "We made some good plays, we hit the ball well, but a lot of mental stuff really killed us. We never really put ourselves in a position to win the game. We kind of crawled back a little, but it fell apart on us again."
Chariho did get back into the game by scoring three runs in the bottom of the third to make it 7-5.
Ryan Cormier hit an RBI triple over the left fielder's head. Ben Fargo singled in a run and Alan Carpenter brought another run home with a groundout in the three-run inning.
But Narragansett answered with an unearned run in the fourth, when a routine popup in the Chariho infield hit the grass without being touched.
Chariho answered with another run in its half of the fourth. Liam Currier singled home Ethan Elderkin, who had doubled to left field earlier in the inning, to make it 8-6. Chariho was still in the game.
But the Mariners responded with three more runs, two unearned, in the fifth to take an 11-6 lead. Tyler Poirier (4 for 5, four RBIs), Andrew DiBiasio and Zander Kent each drove in runs in the inning.
Narragansett added two more in the sixth on a two-run single by Poirier to make it 13-6.
Chariho left fielder Brendan McGovern limited the damage to just two runs with an outstanding catch to end the inning. Somehow, McGovern caught up to a ball over his head and made a diving catch looking over his shoulder. He was fully extended.
The Chargers added a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Liam Flynn (2 for 2, two RBIs), but did not score in the seventh.
"It was just another continuation of the second half of the season," Mariners coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. "I thought one through nine, everybody was contributing. We made some key plays when we needed them. You saw the double play to end the game. The first half of the season we weren't making double plays."
Narragansett second baseman Zach Bianco snared a line drive and doubled a Chariho runner off first to end the contest.
Van Fechtmann also said Narragansett did not take advantage of miscues by its opponents earlier in the season like it did Saturday.
"If they do make mistakes, you have to capitalize because you don't know when you are going to get that opportunity again," he said. "Our guys made sure mistakes were not unpunished."
Narragansett, which finished with 13 hits and just three strikeouts, was swept by Westerly earlier in the season.
"We know Westerly is going to bring it," Van Fechtmann said. "We had a feeling they might be in that position. Maybe people didn't think we would be there, but our group always thought we would be right from the beginning of the season. It's going to be a battle. We are going to bring our A game and keep playing our best baseball."
Chariho, the No. 6 seed from II-B, finished the season 11-11, including two road playoff wins against higher seeds.
"It was a great season," Clarke said. "We were kind of crawling back from a low seed to get here. We've got a lot of kids coming back with a huge junior class, but we do have some big shoes to fill."
