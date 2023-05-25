WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High broke open a close game with nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and beat Johnston, 12-2, in a Division II baseball game on Thursday.
Chariho was leading 3-2 before the big inning ended the contest in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
Caden Babcock, Jack Stevens (3 for 4), Alan Carpenter (2 for 4) and Nolan Lopes (2 for 3, two doubles) drove in two runs each for the Chargers.
Kyle McGovern finished 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Ethan Elderkin was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Stevens and Ryan Cormier also doubled. Chariho finished with 17 hits.
Brady Anderson, who had not pitched this season due to an injury, threw the first three innings striking out three. Adam Carpenter pitched the final two innings allowing just one hit to earn the win.
Johnston dropped to 4-14, 4-14 Division II. Chariho (9-10, 9-9) next plays in the Division II tournament hosting Westerly or North Providence on June 2.
— Keith Kimberlin
