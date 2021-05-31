WOOD RIVER JCT. — Justin Giles pitched a four-hit shutout and Chariho High scored all its runs in the first inning to post a 5-0 victory over Mount St. Charles in a Division I-B baseball game Monday.
Giles, making his first start of the season, struck out seven and walked two in a complete-game effort.
"Justin did a great job," Chargers first-year coach John Devereaux said. "He threw a lot of offspeed stuff, a lot of breaking balls, and they were completely fooled, just by the look on their faces. He was right on."
First baseman Jason Edwards highlighted Chariho's five-run first with a three-run double. Later, designated hitter Kyle McGovern singled in two runs to give the Chargers a lead that was never threatened.
Catcher Liam Flynn finished with two of Chariho's five hits.
The Chargers (2-6, 2-6 Division I) next play at Central on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
