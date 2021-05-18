WOOD RIVER JCT. — Central scored seven runs in the first inning and beat Chariho High, 17-1, in the Division I baseball opener for the Chargers on Tuesday.
The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Chariho had just three hits, singles by Austin DeAngelis, Liam Goldstein and Jason Edwards.
Central is 1-1, 1-1 Division I. Chariho next hosts Cranston West on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.