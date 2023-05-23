WOOD RIVER JCT. — Burrillville scored five runs in the second inning and never trailed defeating Chariho High, 9-3, in a Division II baseball game on Tuesday.
Only two of the five runs were earned as the Chargers had two errors in the game.
Alan Carpenter was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Ethan Elderkin drove in a run. Caden Babcock and Jack Stevens contributed two hits each for the Chargers.
Burrillville is now 8-9, 8-9 Division II. Chariho (8-10, 8-9) next travels to Johnston on Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
