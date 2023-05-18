BURRILLVILLE — Burrillville finished with 13 hits and grabbed an early lead to defeat Chariho High, 8-4, in a Division II baseball game on Thursday.
The Broncos led 5-1 after three innings.
Chariho's Nolan Lopes finished 3 for 4 and Alan Carpenter was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Caden Babcock and Landon Sumner also drove in runs.
Burrillville is 6-9, 6-9 Division II. Chariho (7-9, 7-8) next hosts Mount St. Charles on Saturday at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.