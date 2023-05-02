STONINGTON — Stonington High scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and defeated Chariho High, 11-1, in a nonleague baseball game on Monday.
Stonington led 1-0 before the outburst and the game was halted after five innings by the mercy rule.
Aaron LoPresto and Dylan Cimini finished with three RBIs each for Stonington. Jace Wolfradt, Nick Cannella, Finn Eck and Cam Ogden each drove in a run.
Cimini pitched all five innings striking out five while allowing three hits.
Nolan Lopes, Jack Stevens and Boone Bessette each singled for Stonington.
Stonington (7-6) next travels to Woodstock Academy on Saturday at noon. Chariho (4-6) next hosts Prout on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.