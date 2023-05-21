WOOD RIVER JCT. — Boone Bessette hit a long single to right field to bring home the winning run in a walk off, 5-4, Division II baseball victory against Mount St. Charles on Sunday.
Chariho had scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at four and force extra innings. Bessette's hit came with one out in the bottom of the 10th.
Reliever Adam Carpenter pitched the final seven innings finishing with 11 strikeouts while allowing just two hits and no runs to earn the win. He walked just one batter.
Alan Carpenter finished 3 for 6 with an RBI. Liam Currier, Ethan Elderkin and Bessette contributed two hits each. Nolan Lopes and Jack Stevens also drove in runs.
Mount St. Charles dropped to 6-12, 6-11 Division II. Chariho next hosts Burrillville on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
