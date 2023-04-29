BARRINGTON — Barrington pushed across three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and defeated Chariho High, 7-6, in a Division II baseball game on Saturday.
Chariho had scored five runs in the second inning to take a 6-3 lead before the Eagles rallied for the win.
For Chariho, Alan Carpenter was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Nolan Lopes, Brendan McGovern and Jack Stevens also drove in runs. Kyle McGovern contributed a double.
Chariho starter Adam Carpenter left in the sixth inning after striking out 11.
Barrington, which has won eight straight, improved to 8-3, 7-3 Division II. Chariho (4-5, 4-5) next travels to Stonington on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
