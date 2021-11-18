WEST GREENWICH — Chariho High quarterback Jansen Williamson scored on 99-yard run and the Chargers defeated Exeter-West Greenwich, 32-24, on Thanksgiving Day in 2011.
Jansen's long run gave the Chargers an 18-0 lead with 3:32 left in the half.
"It was just an option play. It opened up nicely and the line did a great job," Williamson said. "Once I got through the hole I was pretty much untouched."
Chariho had taken a quick 12-0 led with a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter on a 2-yard pass to Brandon Cahoon from Cody Rathbun and a 55-yard run by Colton Place.
But Exeter-West Greenwich (5-4) responded moving 34 yards to the Chariho 4-yard line with a first down. The drive stalled at the 1-yard line when Cahoon, a linebacker, swiped down a pass at the goal line as EWG quarterback, Jacob Hornoff, was under heavy pressure from Austin McQuaide.
The Scarlet Knights, a Division IV team, were 1-yard from making it a one-score game and two plays later Williamson's run gave Chariho a three-score lead.
"That was probably the momentum shift of the game," EWG coach Jim Alves said. "Football is a game of emotion. Maybe we would have had a little more bounce in our step scoring there. But give them credit, they are a dynamite team. They have plenty of arsenal in the backfield and their line is big. It's not secret why they are on top in Division II."
EWG later scored in the first half on a 1-yard run by Dwight Anderson to make it 18-8.
Chariho took a 25-6 led with 9:51 left in the third quarter when 6-foot-6 defensive lineman Kyle Eva returned an interception 39 yards for a score. Chariho's Tom Paliotti was putting heavy pressure on EWG quarterback Zach Hornoff when the interception occurred.
"I just broke through line, saw the ball and grabbed it," Eva said. "I didn't really look back, I just kept going. It felt amazing. It was what I was hoping for."
Austin McQuaide added a 4-yard touchdown later in the third quarter to push the lead to 32-6.
EWG had a safety in the third quarter and pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game to make it 32-24.
EWG outgained the Chargers, 338-184, but Chariho had more than 100 yards in kick returns and the 39-yard interception return.
Place was named the game's MVP.
Other award winners for Chariho were Cahoon (special teams), Cassidy Ferraro (lineman), Eva (defensive player), Jordan Cassidy (offensive player) and Ben Miller (sportsmanship).
Award winners for the Scarlet Knights were Josh Dion (offense), Andy Read (defense), Tony Tavares (lineman), Nick Cominos (sportsmanship) and Nick Shuckerow (special teams).
Chariho beat Cumberland five days later, 14-0, in the Division II semifinals.
The Chargers then beat Central, 26-25, in the Division II Super Bowl to finish the season 12-1. The only loss was to Westerly in the second game of the season. Central had rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Westerly in the other semifinal.
The Chargers trailed 25-20 with just under four minutes remaining when Place returned a kickoff 97 yards for the game-winning score. It is the most iconic play in Chariho football history.
Place was named MVP of the game.
Place (kick returner) and Eva (offensive line) were named first team All-State by the Providence Journal. Eva was named the Division II lineman of the year by the Providence Gridiron Club.
Cahoon (kick returner) and McQuaide (linebacker) were second team All-State.
Chariho coach Mike Kelly was named Division II-A coach of the year for the second straight season. He was named state coach of the year by the Gridiron Club.
