WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho junior Eli Sposato's quest to be a track champion ended a lot better than it started this year.
A football injury hampered Sposato's ability to run at full speed in the indoor season, where he finished second in the RIIL state 600-meter run. That's a fine showing for a junior, but Sposato wanted more.
Sposato returned to full health during the outdoor season and his results landed him the RIIL 400-meter state championship and school record performances. He broke his own record twice, sizzling to a personal best of 49.97 in a regular season meet.
"Eli's rise is due to his perserverances," Chariho boys track and field coach Bill Haberek said. "He didn't have enough time to be in peak condition indoors but he built up over the spring. I can't wait to see what he's capable of doing as a senior. He's versatile enough where he could run the 200 and 800 as well as the 400."
Sposato ran around the 50-second mark consistently. He earned Southern Division First team honors for the Chargers, who were 7-2 in dual meets and 5th in the Southern Division meet, by winning the league meet 400 in 50.66. He merited All-State by winning the RIIL state meet 400 in 50.09.
Sposato also teammed with seniors Will Steere and Austin Thorp and freshman Ethan McCann to gain Southern Division Second team by finishing second in the league meet in the 4x400 relay.
"Eli joined three distance runners and they got the job done," said Habarek, who was in his 33rd year coaching. "We didn't have depth at middle distance but the long-distance runners came through."
Senior Ian Clark collected multiple post-season selections. He was Southern Division First team by winning the 200 in 22.73 and Second team by placing second in the 100 in 11.12. He also was Class B Second team in the 100 (11.21).
"Like Eli, Ian also was coming off an injury," Habarek said. 'He and Eli are similar in that both are incredibly focused and hard-working. They are great examples to the younger runners. It was great to have these two leading the team in practice and running great times in meets."
