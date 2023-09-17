STONINGTON - The Stonington boys soccer team has played in the championship game of the Josh Piver Cup tournament in all six seasons it has been held.
The Bears made it five championship titles on Saturday night.
Sawyer Vanlew, Sal Alessio and Michael Kennedy scored goals to help lift Stonington past Chariho, 3-1, at Piver Field.
Vanlew opened the scoring for the Bears (2-1) in the 19th minute, assisted by Landon Pelletier.
Alessio followed with his sixth goal of the season - with an assist from Vanlew - from 10 yards in the 29th minute - to increase the lead to 2-0.
Chariho (1-2-1) answered with a goal from Kyle Brodeur, less than a minute later, assited by Kody Poplaski, as the game went to the half with Stonington leading 2-1.
Kennedy added an insurance goal for Stonington with 16 minutes remaining after knocking in a loose ball that was redirected by Jonah Korinek after a long throw-in from the sideline by Jace Wolfradt.
Nick Cannella made three saves for Stonington, which held a 12-6 shot advantage.
Jack McCallig had six saves for Chariho.
Westerly defeated Stonington in last year's final.
The tournament is played in honor of 1996 Stonington High graduate Josh Piver, who played boys soccer for the Bears.
Piver, for whom the Stonington boys soccer field is named, worked at Cantor Fitzgerald on the 105th floor of 1 World Trade Center and died in the attacks on 9/11.
Rich Zalusky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.