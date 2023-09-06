Kody Poplaski - Chariho boys soccer

The Stonington Bears and Chariho Chargers boys soccer teams met Monday afternoon, August 28, 2023, to play mixed varsity and junior varsity scrimmage games at Stonington High School’s Piver Field in Pawcatuck. This season’s varsity captains for Chariho are, from left, Kody Poplaski (Jr.), Brandan Knowles (Sr.), and Christian Resinger (Sr.). | Jackie L. Turner, Special to The Sun

WOOD RIVER JCT. - Kody Poplaski recorded a hat trick as Chariho kicked off its boys soccer season Tuesday night with a 5-3 Division II victory over Coventry.

Travis Plant-Mullen added two goals for the Chargers, who led 2-1 at halftime.

Brandon Knowles had two assists and Kyle Brodeur also added an assist.

Jack McCallig made five saves in goal and Chariho also had a ball cleared off the goal line by a defender.

Aiden Siamo made five saves for the Oakers, who lost to Chariho in last year's Division II championship game.

Chariho hosts Pilgrim on Thursday.

— Rich Zalusky

