WOOD RIVER JCT. - Kody Poplaski recorded a hat trick as Chariho kicked off its boys soccer season Tuesday night with a 5-3 Division II victory over Coventry.
Travis Plant-Mullen added two goals for the Chargers, who led 2-1 at halftime.
Brandon Knowles had two assists and Kyle Brodeur also added an assist.
Jack McCallig made five saves in goal and Chariho also had a ball cleared off the goal line by a defender.
Aiden Siamo made five saves for the Oakers, who lost to Chariho in last year's Division II championship game.
Chariho hosts Pilgrim on Thursday.
— Rich Zalusky
