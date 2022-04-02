PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth shut out Chariho High in the third quarter and downed the Chargers, 14-7, in a nonleague boys lacrosse season-opener for both teams Friday.
Portsmouth led 8-5 at the half, but outscored Chariho 5-0 in the third quarter to take a 13-5 lead.
Konner Perrin scored three goals and had two assists for Chariho. Nate Ballard contributed a goal and two assists, while Charlie Kraus and Brendan Allamby finished with a goal and an assist each. Hudson Juenger scored Chariho's remaining goal.
Chariho goalie Adam Leander made seven saves. Portsmouth outshot Chariho, 31-20, and won about 70% of the faceoffs, according to coach Ryan Meade.
Chariho opens Division II play Wednesday hosting Coventry at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
