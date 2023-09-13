NORTH STONINGTON - Jayson Krysiewicz finished first overall (20:57) followed by Cam Conway (20:58) and Trevor Scarchilli (20:59) in second and third as the Wheeler boys cross country team opened its season by sweep ECC Division IV opponents New London, Putnam and Tourtellotte by 15-50 scores as those three teams weren't able to field enough runners.
James Noyes (22:30) was fifth and Jon Nave placed seventh (25:45) for the Lions (3-0, 3-0 Division IV)
Stonington 21, Windham 34
NFA 15, Stonington 50
STONINGTON - Brady deCastro finished eighth overall (18:54) as the Bears won its ECC Division III opening meet over the Whippets and lost to Norwich Free Academy.
Collin Scherer was 11th (20:52) for Stonington and Emerson Baltrukonis took 14th (22:31).
NFA had the top seven finishers led by Jesse Croteau (17:42).
Chariho 15, Westerly 47
North Kingstown 23, Chariho 32
North Kingstown 15, Westerly 50
WOODS HOLE JCT. - Tom Golas finished second overall (17:02) for the Chargers, who split their Southern Division opening meet.
Jared Peltier was fourth (17:20), Cam Eidam took seventh (17:43) and Charlie Allenson was ninth (17:57) for Chariho.
North Kingstown's Gavin Shipperly was the overall winner (16:52).
- Rich Zalusky
