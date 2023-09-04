SMITHFIELD —Noah Roberts was the top finisher for Westerly — placing 37th overall (20:03) — in the Barnes race at the Injury Fund Carnival.
The Bulldogs had four competing runners that included Marcos Uben in 45th (20:45), Roan Doyle in 47th (21:12) and Kyle Andrews in 53rd (21:47)
Chariho competed in the McGinn race finishing third overall (79 points) led by Tom Golas (17:07) and Jared Peltier (17:55), who were seventh and eighth overall.
Cameron Eidam finished 16th (18:23) for the Chargers while Charles Alleson was 20th (18:40) and Noah Dinucci took 28th (19:13).
LaSalle Academy (50 points) and Portsmouth (68) were the top two team finishers.
- Rich Zalusky
