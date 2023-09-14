NEW LONDON — Stouvenly Dortelus scored the only goal of the game lifting host New London (2-0) to the ECC inter-division win over Wheeler.
The Lions (2-1) travel to North Grosvenordale Friday to face Tourtellotte in a Division IV game.
Stonington postponed
WATERFORD — Stonington had its ECC game against Waterford postponed after lightning paused things five minutes into the first half.
The game will be played tonight at 7 p.m. in Waterford.
- Rich Zalusky
