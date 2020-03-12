Three Chariho High wrestlers — Kyle Merritt, James Dougherty and Nate Marchione — won titles at the state championship meet on March 1.
Meanwhile, teammates Dominic Bonanno finished second and Wade Husing was third in their respective weight classes.
All five qualified for the New England tournament.
The Chariho team received 669 votes. There were a total of 1,749 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
