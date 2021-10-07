Ryann Denecour, a freshman on the Chariho High girls soccer team, scored six goals in three Chargers victories.
She had three in a win against Middletown, and through nine games, she has 11 goals and 10 assists.
She is the athlete of the week for the week ending Sept. 25.
Denecour received 683 votes. There were a total of 1,313 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
