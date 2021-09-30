Brianna Denecour, a senior on the Chariho High girls soccer team, scored four goals and had two assists in a pair of victories.
She is the athlete of the week for the week ending Sept. 18.
The Chargers beat Classical, 5-1, and Cranston East, 9-1, to improve to 4-0 overall, 3-0 in Division II.
Denecour received 647 votes. There were a total of 1,680 votes cast in the week’s balloting.
