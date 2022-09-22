Reid DosSantos, a junior goalkeeper on the Chariho High girls soccer team, had seven saves as the Chargers defeated Stonington High, 1-0, in the Piver Cup tournament.
She did not allow a goal in the Chargers’ first four games of the season.
DosSantos, the athlete of the week for the week ending Sept. 10, received 1,067 votes. There were a total of 2,381 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
