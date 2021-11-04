Riley Matarese, a sophomore on the Chariho High girls soccer team, scored four goals in the Chargers’ 8-0 win over Woonsocket on Oct. 22.
The four goals matched a school record shared by three others.
She has scored nine goals this season for the 17-1-1 Chargers.
Matarese, the athlete of the week for the week ending Oct. 23, received 370 votes. There were a total of 888 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
