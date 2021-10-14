Meg Beal, a senior on the Westerly High girls volleyball team, had 13 aces and 28 assists in three Westerly victories.
She also contributed 15 digs for the Bulldogs, who are 8-2 this season (through Oct. 7).
She is the athlete of the week for the week ending Sept. 25.
Beal received 296 votes. There were a total of 666 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
