Samantha Harris, a senior on the Stonington High field hockey team, scored the game’s only goal with no time left on the clock in the Bears' victory over Avon on Oct. 16.
She deflected in a shot by Sophia Fernholz.
Harris has nine goals this season for the 12-2 Bears.
Harris, the athlete of the week for the week ending Oct. 16, received 1,396 votes. There were a total of 2,644 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
