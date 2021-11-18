Billy DeCastro, a senior on the Stonington High boys soccer team, was named the most outstanding player of the ECC Division I tournament and is the athlete of the week for the week ending Nov. 6.
A midfielder, deCastro helped the Bears beat Ledyard in the ECC D-I final, 5-2, for their 16th straight victory.
DeCastro received 2,823 votes. There were a total of 5,904 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
