Luke Lowry, a junior receiver on the Stonington High football team, caught a pair of touchdown passes in the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day loss to Westerly.
The two scoring receptions matched a record for the holiday game held by five others.
Lowry had touchdown catches of 36 and 67 yards. He was named Stonington’s top offensive player in the game.
He is the athlete of the week for the week ending Nov. 27.
Lowry received 496 votes. There were a total of 965 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.