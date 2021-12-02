Sam Montalto, a senior, scored a pair of goals as Stonington defeated Ellington, 3-1, for the Class M state boys soccer title.
It was the team’s second state championship in three years.
Montalto finished his career with a school-record 105 goals. He scored a school-record 36 goals this season despite missing three games with an injury.
He is the athlete of the week for the week ending Nov. 20.
He received 413 votes. There were a total of 681 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.