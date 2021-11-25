Both Chariho High soccer teams captured Division II championships over the weekend of Nov. 12.
The girls tied their title game with Prout with 1:02 left in regulation and prevailed in penalty kicks.
The boys scored the winning goal in the final two minutes of the second overtime to beat North Smithfield.
They are collectively the athlete of the week for the week ending Nov. 13.
The teams received 954 votes. There were a total of 2,027 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
