Dean Pons Jr., a junior on the Westerly High baseball team, is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 8.
Pons struck out 10 and drove in three runs as Westerly opened the season with a 19-1 win over Juanita Sanchez.
Pons was also 2 for 2 with a double. He allowed just one hit on the mound.
Pons received 757 votes. A total of 1,868 votes were cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.