Matthew Tiernan, a junior setter on the Chariho High boys volleyball team, had 42 assists in the Chargers’ win over Cranston East and 44 assists in a loss to league-leading La Salle Academy.
Chariho is 12-3 this season.
Tiernan, the athlete of the week for the week ending May 7, received 497 votes. There were a total of 1,416 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
