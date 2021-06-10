Addie Hauptmann, a junior on the Lions softball team, was 4 for 9 with a home run and six RBIs in two games.
She is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 29.
For the season, Hauptmann is hitting .617 with eight homers and 42 RBIs. She has 50 hits.
Hauptmann received 750 votes. There were a total of 1,259 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
