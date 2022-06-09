Jake Serra, a senior on the Westerly High track team, established a school record in the 800 meters at the Bishop Hendricken Invitational.
Serra turned in a time of 1:56.02, good for fifth place. Andrew Springer held the previous record of 1:56.26.
Serra, the athlete of the week for the week ending May 28, received 249 votes. There were a total of 749 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
