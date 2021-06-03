Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.