Wheeler High's Bradin Anderson, a freshman on the Lions baseball team, pitched a complete-game shutout to beat Grasso Tech.
Anderson struck out three to earn the first win of his varsity career.
He is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 22.
Anderson received 654 votes. There were a total of 1,521 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
