Rachel Federico, a junior on the Westerly High track team, finished first in the discus at the Class B championships.
She had a school-record throw of 121-4 to take first place. She broke the previous mark of 111-7 by 9-9.
Federico, the athlete of the week for the week ending May 21, received 609 votes. There were a total of 1,015 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.