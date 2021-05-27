Stonington High's Tori LoPresto, a senior on the softball team, finished 10 for 18 (.556) at the plate in a busy four-game week for the Bears.
She is the Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 15.
The shortstop homered, doubled twice, drove in four runs and scored five times.
LoPresto received 636 votes. There were a total of 1,386 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
