Elena Fusaro, a sophomore on the Westerly High softball team, hit a bases-loaded triple in the third inning as the Bulldogs ended an 18-game losing streak against rival Chariho with a 6-4 victory.
Fusaro plays outfield for the Bulldogs.
Fusaro, the athlete of the week for the week ending May 14, received 574 votes. There were a total of 1,518 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
