Wheeler High's Grace Armstrong, a senior, scored 19 goals in two Wheeler victories.
She had 11 goals and four assists in an overtime win against St. Bernard.
She posted eight goals and two assists in a victory over New London. Armstrong has 32 goals this season.
She received 113 votes. A total of 193 votes were cast.
