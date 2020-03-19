Zoe Ribeiro, a senior on the Stonington High girls basketball team, scored a career-high 32 points in the Bears' Class M state tournament victory over Morgan on March 5.
She was 10 for 10 from the free-throw line. She also hit three big shots in the fourth quarter to help Stonington build its lead.
Ribeiro received 221 votes. There were a total of 338 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
