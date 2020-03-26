Spencer Shiels, a junior, scored the 1,000th point of her career in a state tournament loss to South Kingstown on March 12.
Shiels scored the milestone points in the final minute of the game. She led her team with 22 points.
Shiels received 225 votes. There were a total of 434 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
