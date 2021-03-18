Dorian White, a junior on the Stonington High boys basketball team, scored 53 points in two games, including the Bears’ first win of the season.
He scored a career-high 28 points in a loss to St. Bernard and 25 in a victory over Waterford.
Through Wednesday, White is averaging 16.3 points per game.
White received 390 votes. There were a total of 905 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
