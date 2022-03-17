Corbin Maraia, a junior on the Chariho High wrestling team, finished fourth at the New England championships in the 195-pound weight class.
He posted a record of 6-2 in the tournament and finished 24-6 overall for the Chargers.
Maraia, the athlete of the week for the week ending March 5, received 499 votes. There were a total of 1,200 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
