Cam Hinchey, a junior on the Stonington High basketball team, scored 42 points in two games for the Bears.
Hinchey made seven 3-pointers, hitting his first six shots from beyond the arc, and scored 23 points in a loss to Ledyard.
He followed that with six 3s and 19 points in an ECC South Division Tournament win over Montville.
Hinchey received 523 votes. There were a total of 705 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.