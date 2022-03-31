Stonington edged two-time defending champion Bloomfield, 56-53, to win the Class S state title and received the most votes for the best winter indoor team.
Josh Mooney won the 55 hurdles and was second in the 55 dash at the meet.
Ryan Gruczka won the 1,000 and was second in the 3,200. Ryan Orr was second in the 1,000. Gruczka was third in the 1,000 at the State Open meet and Orr placed fourth.
Mooney also established a school record in the 55 hurdles at the East Coast Championship meet in January in Providence.
Stonington dominated the ECC Division II meet, winning by 79 points. Mooney won the 55 hurdles, the 55 dash and placed second in the high jump at the ECC meet. Gruczka won the 1,600 and 3,200 at the ECC meet.
Stonington received 108 votes. There were a total of 275 votes.
