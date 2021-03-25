Katya Torruella, a senior, was the top Stonington gymnast for the Bears in a pair of meets.
She posted a 34.5 all-around score and won the floor exercise in a solo meet.
She won the balance beam and had an all-around score of 33.0 against East Lyme.
Torruella received 174 votes. There were a total of 298 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
