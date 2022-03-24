Zane Brewer, a freshman on the Wheeler High boys basketball team, scored 22 points and had eight rebounds in the Lions’ Division V state tournament loss to Whitney Tech.
Brewer averaged 16.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for Wheeler this season.
Brewer, the athlete of the week for the week ending March 12, received 311 votes. There were a total of 553 votes cast in last week’s balloting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.